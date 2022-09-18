Army invites industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement

Left Menu

The Indian Army on Sunday said that in consonance with its commitment to fight future wars with indigenous solutions, it has invited the domestic defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 19:48 IST
The Indian Army on Sunday said that in consonance with its commitment to ''fight future wars with indigenous solutions'', it has invited the domestic defence industry to offer critical defence equipment for emergency procurement. In a series of tweets, it also shared links for getting details on Requests for Proposals (RFPs). ''In keeping with its commitment to fight the future wars with Indigenous Solutions, #IndianArmy invites Indian Defence Industry to offer critical defence equipment for Emergency Procurement. #IndianArmy #InStrideWithTheFuture,'' the Army tweeted. The process will be based on ''compressed timelines, wherein the procurement window will be open to the Indian industry for six months and the industry would be expected to deliver equipment within one year of signing the contract,'' it said.

Procurement cases will be based on ''open tender enquiry,'' it wrote on the microblogging site.

''Proposals are being fielded for Guns, Missiles, Drones, Counter Drone, Loiter Munition, Communication & Optical systems, specialist Vehicles, Engineering Equipment & Alternate Energy Resources,'' it said in another tweet. The Indian Army has been focussing on many indigenous solutions to meet its various needs. It recently hosted a seminar on logistics and discussed ways to make the system self-reliant. ''Government is committed to create a robust, secure, speedy and 'Aatmanirbhar' logistics system to effectively deal with future security challenges and take the country to greater heights,'' Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said at the event. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

