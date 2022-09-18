Left Menu

Rockstar Games' 'GTA 6' gameplay leak suggests it might have male, female playable characters

American video game publisher Rockstar Games' next instalment of its 'Grand Theft Auto' series could easily be one of the most anticipated games and now a new purported leak has offered a sneak peek at its gameplay.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 21:20 IST
Rockstar Games' 'GTA 6' gameplay leak suggests it might have male, female playable characters
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American video game publisher Rockstar Games' next instalment of its 'Grand Theft Auto' series could easily be one of the most anticipated games and now a new purported leak has offered a sneak peek at its gameplay. According to Tech Crunch, the trove of data, which PCGamer discovered via a GTAForums post by the alleged hacker themselves, contains some 90 videos of clips from the game, with debug code and interfaces running and helping back up the veracity of the claims.

The hacker, named 'teapotuberhacker' on GTAForums, has claimed that they got the video by gaining access to a Rockstar employee's Slack account. These leaks appear either legitimate, or fakes created with such a high degree of attention to detail and authenticity that they have won over what was initially a very sceptical GTAForums member audience.

Various clips from the leak depict both male and female protagonist characters, which does fit with other reports about what to expect in the forthcoming game. They also show gameplay taking place in a Miami-analog fictional city; again matching early reports about what 'GTA 6' will bring to the franchise. It's worth noting that these videos likely show an older build, which some indication they could be from around 2017, reported Tech Crunch.

Reportedly, 'GTA 6' has been under development since 2014 hence it's reasonable to expect development snapshots to be from various builds over the years. As per Tech Crunch, earlier this month, Rockstar rolled the credits from 'GTA 5' and 'GTA 5 Online' on its website, titling the page 'Thank You,' which many took as a sign that they were winding down active development on the title. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Saturn's rings; Australian fish fossils get to the heart of vertebrate evolution

Science News Roundup: Violent death of moon Chrysalis may have spawned Satur...

 Global
4
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022