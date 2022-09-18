Left Menu

Unclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -top U.S. general

The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it was still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 22:18 IST
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it was still unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort. "The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in Warsaw following a visit to a base hosting U.S. troops. Reuters was asked not to publish the name of the base or describe its location.

Milley said he was not suggesting U.S. troops in Europe were at any increased threat, but said they had to be ready. "In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

