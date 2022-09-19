DFL partners with FSDL to bring global best practices to Indian football

The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, the organizing body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the commercial partner of Indian football and organizers of ISL, for the holistic growth of the game in the country. Given the different parameters and opportunities that stem from Europe and India, both parties aim to gain valuable insights into the respective sporting cultures of the two regions. The MoU focuses on several areas of collaboration, possible club initiatives, and exchange of experiences around fan engagement, as well as a strong focus on leveraging the latest technology and innovation. The first knowledge-sharing workshop took place in Frankfurt.

Regarding the development of fan engagement in India, alongside football events and experiential marketing activities, the ultimate goal is to raise awareness and find new ways to grow a passionate but largely untapped fan base. Another key area is eFootball, with DFL and FSDL working together in the development of a structure and commercial model for the ISL.

DFL CEO Donata Hopfen said: ''India represents an exciting emerging market thanks to the already rapidly-expanding interest in football and the active participation among society in recent years, making football the second largest sport within the country.'' An FSDL spokesperson said: ''We are always looking at partnerships that will help with the holistic growth of Indian football and bringing in best practices from global leagues for Indian clubs to learn from. ''The DFL has been a strong partner of FSDL over the years and this partnership has continued to evolve with a focus on how to give fans the best experience to Indian football.''

