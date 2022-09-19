Left Menu

Vinesh Phogat became the first indian woman wrestler to win two World Championship medals when she grabbed a 53kg bronze in Belgrade last week.Our wrestlers make us proud.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 15:32 IST
PM Modi hails wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat's performance at World Wrestling Championships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performances of wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at the World Wrestling Championships and congratulated them on their feat.

Ace grappler Bajrang Punia became the only Indian to claim four medals at the World Wrestling Championships by clinching a bronze in the current edition in Belgrade on Sunday. Vinesh Phogat became the first indian woman wrestler to win two World Championship medals when she grabbed a 53kg bronze in Belgrade last week.

''Our wrestlers make us proud. Congrats to Phogat Vinesh and Bajrang Punia on their Bronze medal wins at the World Wrestling Championships, Belgrade,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''This is special for both as Vinesh becomes the 1st Indian woman to win 2 medals on this platform and Bajrang wins his 4th medal,'' the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

