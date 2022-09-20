UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023 - FT

British Prime Minister Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that the UK will next year match or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63 billion) it committed to Ukraine's war effort against Russia in 2022, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

This comes as British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Truss flying to her first major summit in New York. ($1 = 0.8744 pounds)

