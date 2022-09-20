UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023 - FT
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 04:52 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that the UK will next year match or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63 billion) it committed to Ukraine's war effort against Russia in 2022, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
This comes as British politics returns to centre stage on Tuesday after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, with Truss flying to her first major summit in New York. ($1 = 0.8744 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New York
- Financial Times
- Truss
- Ukraine
- Liz Truss
- British
- Russia
- Queen Elizabeth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's Truss expected to be named Conservative leader, new PM
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of tough winter, reports war gains
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss? Conservative Party to announce result today
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
UK PM race: Final countdown begins for Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss