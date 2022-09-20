PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Truss to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023 https://on.ft.com/3f3yCBg - Britain's financial regulator issues warning against crypto exchange FTX https://on.ft.com/3xA0rYk

- EU proposes emergency powers to tackle supply chain issues https://on.ft.com/3RV5laP - Uber says hacking group Lapsus$ behind cyber attack https://on.ft.com/3RWlnRF

Overview - British Prime Minister Liz Truss will tell world leaders this week that the UK in 2023 will match or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) it committed to Ukraine's war effort against Russia this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

- Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said cryptocurrency exchange FTX may be offering financial services or products in the UK without its authorisation. - Brussels is proposing supply chain emergency powers that could make Europe-based companies prioritise production of key products and stockpile goods, according to the Single Market Emergency Instrument put forward by the European Union executive on Monday.

- Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday a hacker affiliated with the Lapsus$ hacking group was responsible for a cyber attack that forced the company to shut several internal communications temporarily last week. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

