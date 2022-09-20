Left Menu

BRIEF-Apple Increases Price Of Apps & In-App Purchases (Excluding Auto-Renewable Subscriptions) On App Store In Several Countries

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:09 IST
Apple Inc:

* APPLE: PRICES OF APPS & IN-APP PURCHASES (EXCLUDING AUTO-RENEWABLE SUBSCRIPTIONS) ON APP STORE WILL INCREASE IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES AS EARLY AS OCT 5

* APPLE: UPCOMING PRICE CHANGES FOR CHILE, EGYPT, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, PAKISTAN, POLAND, SOUTH KOREA, SWEDEN, VIETNAM AND TERRITORIES THAT USE EURO CURRENCY Source text: https://apple.co/3qOfhH9 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

