BRIEF-Apple Increases Price Of Apps & In-App Purchases (Excluding Auto-Renewable Subscriptions) On App Store In Several Countries
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:09 IST
Apple Inc:
* APPLE: PRICES OF APPS & IN-APP PURCHASES (EXCLUDING AUTO-RENEWABLE SUBSCRIPTIONS) ON APP STORE WILL INCREASE IN SEVERAL COUNTRIES AS EARLY AS OCT 5
* APPLE: UPCOMING PRICE CHANGES FOR CHILE, EGYPT, JAPAN, MALAYSIA, PAKISTAN, POLAND, SOUTH KOREA, SWEDEN, VIETNAM AND TERRITORIES THAT USE EURO CURRENCY Source text: https://apple.co/3qOfhH9 Further company coverage:
