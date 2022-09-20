Left Menu

Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct

Updated: 20-09-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:45 IST
Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month. The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.

These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

