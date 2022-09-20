Apple to hike App Store prices in several countries from Oct
Apple Inc said on Monday prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store will increase in several countries including Japan, Malaysia and all territories that use the euro currency, from next month. The new prices, excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective as early as Oct. 5, Apple said in a blog post.
These changes will also reflect new regulations for Apple in Vietnam to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively, the company added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jailed Malaysia's ex-PM Najib petitions king for pardon
Jailed Malaysian ex-PM Najib seeks royal pardon
Malaysia urges ASEAN to "buck up" in enforcing Myanmar peace plan
Apple iPhone 14s leaked video reveals how new dual notch will function
Malaysian contractor in U.S. Navy bribery case escapes house arrest - media