UK to spend at least $2.63 bln on Ukraine war effort in 2023

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the United Kingdom next year will meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pound ($2.63 billion) military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022, her office said on Tuesday.

The U.K.'s military support to Ukraine is likely to include equipment such as the Multiple Launch Rocket System, Truss' office said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8747 pounds)

