Medvedev says Moscow-backed separatists must hold referendums to join Russia
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday it is "essential" that Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine carry out referendums that would see their regions join Russia.
In a post on social media, Medvedev said making the Moscow-backed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics officially part of Russia was a vital step in protecting their interests and could further justify Russia's use of military force to protect them.
