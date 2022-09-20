Left Menu

Medvedev says Moscow-backed separatists must hold referendums to join Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:44 IST
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday it is "essential" that Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine carry out referendums that would see their regions join Russia.

In a post on social media, Medvedev said making the Moscow-backed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics officially part of Russia was a vital step in protecting their interests and could further justify Russia's use of military force to protect them.

