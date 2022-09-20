Nokia's new telco SaaS offering enables CSPs to launch 5G, IoT services faster

Nokia today introduced AVA Charging, its newest Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, to help communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises launch new 5G and IoT services faster and achieve "time to value" quicker.

AVA (Automation, Visualization, and Analytics) Charging is Nokia's eighth telco SaaS service, following launches earlier this year that included Nokia AVA Network Data Analytics Function and Nokia AVA for Energy.

"This latest addition to our SaaS arsenal supports CSPs and enterprises in having a dynamic digital infrastructure through 5G network components delivered as SaaS; and provides them with the necessary pay-as-you-go, pay-as-you-grow commercial model to help them reach their desired business outcomes," said Mark Bunn, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

According to Nokia, the new SaaS offering incorporates business intelligence derived from hundreds of customer engagements to enable fast monetization of 5G and IoT services. AVA provides "Intelligence Everywhere" via artificial intelligence, machine learning, no code configuration, open APIs, multi-cloud orchestration, and digital ecosystems.

Nokia AVA Charging can be integrated with 5G Standalone (SA) core network functions in a multivendor environment to support new commercial charging models based on a variety of factors, including low latency, high throughput, device density, and location. It can be deployed quickly for CSPs and enterprises and avoids the hassle of on-site software maintenance and updates.

The offering can also be supplied as part of the Nokia / Qvantel Digital Monetization Solution as a Service, which combines Qvantel's Flex BSS and Nokia AVA Charging, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Nokia's timely offer of a SaaS-based no-code charging solution will accelerate monetization for CSPs who realize the need to transform their charging systems for 5G, but hesitate due to lengthy BSS transformation cycles and 5G network integration complexities," said John Abraham, Principal Analyst at Analysys Mason.