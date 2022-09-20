Bringing a Change with Revolutionary Features: VEGA to Launch India’s First-Ever Beard Trimmer with Smart Memory Feature on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Date: 20th Sep’22 VEGA, one of the leading brands in personal care appliances and beauty care accessories, announces its upcoming SmartOne Series of VEGA S1 and S2 beard trimmers during this festive season. Adding to the wide assortment of 600+ SKUs, brand is back with another breakthrough innovation for beard grooming lovers with India’s first beard trimmer with Smart Memory Function.

VEGA SmartOne Series S1 & S2 Beard Trimmers will be available on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days (BBD) starting 23rd September. Vega will offer special launch deals on VEGA S1 and S2 beard trimmer along with special offers on the brand's other product categories.

VEGA SmartOne Series Beard Trimmers sport a unique Smart Memory Function that remembers your last used speed mode for hassle-free and nippy trimming experience. It comes with 3 customized speed modes- Eco, Pro, Max to suit your different beard trimming needs along with skin-friendly titanium blades with rounded tips and an impressive digital display that lets you never go out of style. The SmartOne Series is said to have Quick-Charge feature that gives you 10-minutes runtime from just 5 minutes of charging. Additionally, this beard trimmer offers 40 length settings with 2 comb attachments, upto 160 minutes runtime, Low noise operation, Travel Lock, Ergonomic design with Rubberized grip, USB C-type charging, IPX7 Waterproof feature to let you trim and style like a pro.

The brand will be releasing exciting launch offer during Flipkart Big Billion Days at ₹799 for S1 and ₹699 for S2, for an MRP of ₹1799 and ₹1599 respectively with 1 year product warranty.

Speaking about the launch, CMO, Eiti Singhal says, "VEGA has pioneered democratization of at-home styling and grooming as a category . Extending the rich heritage, we are proud to introduce India's first beard trimmer with advanced smart memory function. With this launch of flagship VEGA SmartOne Series of Beard Trimmers, we aim to mainstream product innovation coupled with superior consumer experience to every GenZs' and Millennials' grooming routine. Being one of the leading brands in women beauty and personal care segment, we now anticipate market presence uptick in men grooming segment.'' The brand is all geared up for the launch of VEGA SmartOne Series Beard Trimmers and will soon be releasing its lifestyle Ad campaign featuring renowned celebrity on major OTT and Social Media platforms.

