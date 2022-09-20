Chemical & petrochemical industry can play major role in economic growth: Mansukh Mandaviya

India's chemical and petrochemical industry can play a significant role in the country's economic growth, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was addressing the third meeting of the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Advisory Forum, an official statement said.

''Chemicals and petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub...,'' Mandaviya said.

Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khutba was also present at the event.

Mandaviya stated that the chemical and petrochemical industry has the potential to play a significant role in boosting the nation's growth.

''India needs to create its model to lead the global market in chemicals and fertilizers,'' he stressed.

Mandaviya asked the companies and the Advisory Forum to create a futuristic strategy that would be in sync with the global demands and the emerging requirements of aligned industries.

''India can rise to the challenge; what is needed is a strategy which is focussed on outcomes,'' he said.

Mandaviya also asked the industry and academia to partner in R&D which addresses the domestic requirements in the sector.

An Advisory Forum for the Chemicals & Petrochemical sector has been constituted on July 10, 2019, to identify impediments affecting the growth of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the country and to facilitate industry growth through policy interventions.

The role of the forum is to provide a platform to the industry associations for raising issues that may be resolved in coordination with other ministries. It also offers an opportunity to stakeholders to provide their inputs for framing policies and taking new initiatives for making the country 'Atmanirbhar' in the sector.

The forum has industry associations, academic institutions, CSIR laboratories, PSUs, and representatives of the states as members.

