Left Menu

Chemical & petrochemical industry can play major role in economic growth: Mansukh Mandaviya

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:49 IST
Chemical & petrochemical industry can play major role in economic growth: Mansukh Mandaviya
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's chemical and petrochemical industry can play a significant role in the country's economic growth, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was addressing the third meeting of the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Advisory Forum, an official statement said.

''Chemicals and petrochemicals sector can transform India into a global manufacturing hub...,'' Mandaviya said.

Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khutba was also present at the event.

Mandaviya stated that the chemical and petrochemical industry has the potential to play a significant role in boosting the nation's growth.

''India needs to create its model to lead the global market in chemicals and fertilizers,'' he stressed.

Mandaviya asked the companies and the Advisory Forum to create a futuristic strategy that would be in sync with the global demands and the emerging requirements of aligned industries.

''India can rise to the challenge; what is needed is a strategy which is focussed on outcomes,'' he said.

Mandaviya also asked the industry and academia to partner in R&D which addresses the domestic requirements in the sector.

An Advisory Forum for the Chemicals & Petrochemical sector has been constituted on July 10, 2019, to identify impediments affecting the growth of the chemical and petrochemical sector in the country and to facilitate industry growth through policy interventions.

The role of the forum is to provide a platform to the industry associations for raising issues that may be resolved in coordination with other ministries. It also offers an opportunity to stakeholders to provide their inputs for framing policies and taking new initiatives for making the country 'Atmanirbhar' in the sector.

The forum has industry associations, academic institutions, CSIR laboratories, PSUs, and representatives of the states as members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022