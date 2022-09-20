Never-seen-before offers on DIZO smartwatches and audio products; up for grabs during Flipkart Big Billion Days

September 20, Gurugram, India: DIZO, the first brand under realme Techlife, today announced never-seen-before offers on its select range of smartwatches and audio products during the Big Billion Days on Flipkart. Starting from September 23, 2022 and one day in advance for the Flipkart Plus members, DIZO is putting forward their best-selling DIZO Watch 2 Sports for the fitness enthusiasts at just INR 1,599, and the premium and stylish DIZO Watch R with AMOLED Display at INR 2,999 only. DIZO’s first half-in ear earbuds - DIZO Buds P will be offered at just INR 1,199 while the DIZO Wireless Active with unique etched texture design and 23 hours of payback will be offered at INR 999 only. Additionally, the latest DIZO Watch R Talk with single chipset solution providing better connectivity and more battery, will be sold at a price of INR 3,499 only. Other products such as theDIZO Watch D with a 1.8-in (4.57 cm) big and bright display and DIZO Wireless Dash with Kevlar design, Blink Charge Feature and 30 hours of total music playback will have offers like never before. The sale event will run for eight whole days. However, consumers must hurry to grab them before the stockout, considering the steal deals the brand is offering.Besides the discount offers, users should also take advantage of an additional 10% Instant Discount on payment through ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, as per Flipkart terms and conditions. Commenting on these festive offers Abhilash Panda, CEO at DIZO India said, “Demand for smart wearables, including smartwatches and audio products, this festive season, are expected to break all the previous records. For simple reasons, the consumers are willingly incorporating them in their everyday lifestyle, and they are also becoming fashion and style symbols. For our consumers, we have also created an amazing assortment of our best-selling smartwatches and audio products starting from as low as INR 999 onwards, all of them are top-notch in terms of quality, features and design.'' ''We have worked really hard on our products, just to meet the ever-evolving demand from our consumers and importantly, to offer the best to our consumers. We are hoping to grow 5X of our monthly average this festive season and are confident that the excitingly amazing offers will bring cheers and add another layer to the celebrations of our consumers.'' he added. DIZO Watch R Talk - INR 3,499/-(50% discount) One of the first Bluetooth calling smartwatches by DIZO in India, the DIZO Watch R Talk integrates an advanced single chipset solution that offers reliable calling connectivity and low battery consumption providing upto 5 days of battery life with calling feature and 10 days without calling features. Incorporating plethora of upgrades, the smartwatch offers 1.3-in (3.3 cm) Ultra-sharp AMOLED display with smart AOD, 360x360 resolution, 392 PPI, 500nits high brightness, premium and sturdy metal frame with 7H hardness tempered glass, 9x16mm audio driver (120% larger) with noise cancellation for calls and much more. Available in Glossy Black and Sleek Silver colour variants, the fashionistas get over 150 watch faces and the fitness enthusiasts get over 110 sports modes along with the entire DIZO health suite. The fully washable smartwatch offers tracking the running route using the In-app GPS on the smartphone and daily/ weekly/ monthly exercise summary report that can be shared directly on social media instantly along with other smart features. DIZO Watch R – INR 2,999/-(50% discount) DIZO Watch R is an ideal choice for the ones who love classic looking round dials. It has a 1.3'' (3.3 cm) Ultra Sharp AMOLED Display operating at 550 nits high brightness and 360x360p resolution. Only 9.9mm thin, it is fitted with a metal frame and offers curved round hard glass to give it a premium look, which is also sturdy in use. Taking it a notch up, it is also equipped with the elegant 2.5D curved glass, that brings 7H hardness and anti-fingerprint coating on the glass. The smartwatch offers Always-on Display mode, 150+ Watch Faces, 110+ Sports Modes, entire DIZO health suite, 5ATM Water Resistance, upto 12-days battery life and other smart features. DIZO Watch 2 sports – INR 1,599/-(54% discount) Meant for the fitness enthusiasts, the DIZO Watch 2 Sports come with a durable design, 110+ sports modes and the entire DIZO Health Suite at the most competitive price. Featuring a big display of 1.69-in (4.3 cm) with 240×280 resolution and 600nits high brightness, it also comes with six cool and trendy colour variants and 150+ watch faces with personalization option. Users can choose their favourite activity from a plethora of sports modes, which include standard ones like running, walking, cycling etc to even specific ones climbing, hockey, football, horse riding, high/ long jump, and so much more. Further, it has 5ATM water-resistance and packs a 260mAh battery that is claimed to last 10 days on a single charge and 20 days standby time. DIZO Buds P – INR 1,199/-(65% discount) For all the people looking for TWS, the DIZO Buds P is an ideal choice as it comes with 40 hours of total music playback, fast charging capability and a lot more. The first half-in-ear TWS design by DIZO comes with a minimalistic design approach and is lightweight, comfortable, and handy with just 3.5g each earbud. It also has three dots on the touch controls, which are ergonomically placedmaking it easy to locate as well as contributing to the charm. Available in three stunning colour options, the latest TWS by DIZO also has a 13mm Large Driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, PU+PEEK diaphragm, ENC and dedicated Game Mode and are IPX4 rated too. DIZO Wireless Active – INR 999/-(60% discount) The neckband earphone DIZO Wireless Active grabs people's attention as it has features like a chic diamond grid pattern on the buds and an excellent etched texture on the body. The neckband boasts a 11.2mm Larger Driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm and PU+PEEK diaphragm. Additionally, it brings Memory Metal, Magnetic Instant Connection, dedicated Game Mode, ENC and realme Link App befitting all the trendsetters. The earphone weighs only 24 grams and packs a 150mAh battery, claimed to offer a playback time of up to 23 hours, and up to 3 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

