Google's new Search tools help you make greener choices when you travel

Google has introduced new Search tools that will help you make sustainable choices when you travel.

Looking for eco-friendly hotels, flights and train tickets? The new filters make it easier to find more sustainable options. If you want to view only flights that have lower emissions compared to the average for similar trips, simply tap the "Low Emissions" filter on Google Flights.

It works the same way when you search for hotels on google.com/travel. All you need to do is select the new "Eco-certified" filter and the view will update, letting you browse a list containing only eco-certified properties.

Secondly, starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries including Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan. For instance, if you search "Berlin to Vienna trains", a new module will appear in the search results that lets you choose your departure date and compare the available options. Select the train that works best for you and then you will see a direct link to complete your booking on the partner's website.

Google said that this feature will expand to more locations as it works with other rail providers. The company is also planning to start testing a similar feature for bus tickets in the near future to broaden people's choices for intercity travel.

"Over time, we want to make sure that the environmental impact of your travel options is always part of the equation. And while there is still a long road ahead on this journey, we believe these new tools bring us one step closer in that direction," Google said.