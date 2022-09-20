Left Menu

YouTube in challenge to TikTok to give Shorts creators 45% of ad sales

YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form video, as it faces intensifying competition from TikTok. The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators.

The Google-owned streaming service announced Tuesday that it would introduce advertising on its video feature Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue. That compares with its standard distribution of 55% for videos outside of Shorts, and TikTok's $1 billion fund for paying creators. "We want YouTube to be the place that gives (creators) the greatest support within the changing digital landscape," said YouTube Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan.

