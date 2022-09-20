Left Menu

Hundreds of Liverpool dockworkers launch two-week strike over pay dispute

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:41 IST
Hundreds of dockworkers at the port of Liverpool have launched a two-week strike due to a dispute over pay, the Unite trade union said on Tuesday.

More than 560 port operatives and maintenance engineers employed by Mersey Docks and Harbour Company (MDHC) are striking over a pay offer equating to about 8.3 percent.

Peel Ports Group, which owns MDHC, said that all other Liverpool operations are unaffected by the strike. ($1 = 0.8802 pounds)

