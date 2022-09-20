Left Menu

Indian Navy will be completely 'Atmanirbhar' by 2047: Admiral R Hari Kumar

From production of ships and submarines to spare parts and weapons, the Indian Navy will be completely self-reliant by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar asserted on Monday.At a defence conclave, he said there was much to learn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which witnessed the use of new technologies, cyber space and all sorts of precision ammunition.The conflict between the two countries has underscored the necessity of Atmanirbharta being self-reliant to defend ones country, he said.By 2047, we will have a complete indigenous Navy, whether it be ships, or submarines, aircrafts, unmanned systems, weapons, the entire complex.

From production of ships and submarines to spare parts and weapons, the Indian Navy will be ''completely'' self-reliant by 2047, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar asserted on Monday.

At a defence conclave, he said there was much to learn from the Russia-Ukraine conflict which witnessed the use of new technologies, cyber space and all sorts of precision ammunition.

The conflict between the two countries has underscored the necessity of 'Atmanirbharta' (being self-reliant) to defend one's country, he said.

''By 2047, we will have a complete indigenous Navy, whether it be ships, or submarines, aircrafts, unmanned systems, weapons, the entire complex. ''We will be completely 'Atmanirbhar' Navy. That is what we are targeting,'' Admiral Kumar said replying to questions at the India Defence Conclave 2022.

Asked if the supply chain of the Indian Navy was affected due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said ''As of now, we are not hard pressed. We have adequate stock of spares. There has been no let up in our deployment of ships or aircraft today. We have taken steps to get help from our own industry,'' he said.

Indian Navy had embarked on its ''indianisation drive' in 1961 when INS Ajay, the first small patrol boat, was indigenously made in india, he said.

''Since then, we have progressed a lot,'' he added.

