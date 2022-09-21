Rouble tumbles past 62 vs dollar as Putin orders partial mobilization

The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilization since World War Two.

Putin said he had signed a decree on partial mobilization, significantly escalating the conflict in Ukraine, and warned the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail", Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal. At 0643 GMT, the rouble was 2.3% weaker at 61.97 to the dollar, having dipped as far as 62.6125, its weakest point since Aug. 1.

It had lost 1.5% to trade at 61.50 to the euro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)