Revenue sharing is coming to YouTube Shorts

With over 30B daily views and 1.5B monthly logged-in users, short-form video is continuing to explode in popularity on YouTube. YouTube is now expanding its partner program to Shorts-focused creators, giving them the opportunity to money across different creative formats.

"Back when YPP began, YouTube had one creative format—the standard horizontal video—and one main source of revenue: ads. Fast forward to today, creators are continually testing the boundaries of expression, from 15-second vertical Shorts, to 15-minute videos, to 15-hour live streams. And they're building their businesses based on diversified revenue streams, from Fan Funding to brand sponsorships," Amjad Hanif, Vice President of Creator Products, YouTube, wrote in a post.

Starting in early 2023, Shorts-focused creators can apply to YouTube Partner Program (YPP) by meeting a threshold of 1,000 subscribers and 10 million Shorts views over 90 days. They will enjoy all program benefits including the various ways to make money like ads on long-form and Fan Funding.

For creators who are even earlier in their YouTube journey, a new level of YPP with lower requirements will offer earlier access to Fan Funding features like Super Thanks, Super Chat, Super Stickers and Channel Memberships.

"To be clear, nothing will change with our existing criteria - creators can still apply to YPP when they reach 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours. But these changes reflect the diversity of our growing creator community," Hanif further added.

YouTube is also introducing Creator Music, a new destination in YouTube Studio that gives creators easy access to an ever-growing catalog of music for use in their long-form videos. Creators can now buy affordable, high-quality music licenses that offer them full monetizing potential.

For creators who don't want to buy a license up front, they can use songs and share revenue with the track's artist and associated rights holders.

Creator Music is currently in beta in the US and will expand to more countries in 2023, YouTube said.