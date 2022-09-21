Stable OxygenOS 13 update rolling out to OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro has started receiving stable OxygenOS 13 update, based on Android 13, in India, Europe and North America. It is currently rolling out to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and will be gradually pushed to more users thereafter.

Before upgrading your device, make sure the battery level is above 30%, and a minimum of 5GB up of storage space is available.

Here's the update changelog:

[Aquamorphic Design]

Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colours for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behaviour recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

[Efficiency]

Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

[Seamless interconnection]

Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

[Personalization]

Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

[Security & privacy]

Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

[Health & Digital wellbeing]

Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

[Performance optimization]

Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.

[Gaming experience]