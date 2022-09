BRIEF-China Evergrande Says Audit Work Of Group For 2021 And Review Of 2022 Interim Results Are Still In Progres

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : * QUARTERLY INFORMATION UPDATE

* AUDIT WORK OF GROUP FOR 2021 AND REVIEW OF 2022 INTERIM RESULTS ARE STILL IN PROGRES * AS AT DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, GROUP HAD A TOTAL OF 706 PRE-SOLD AND UNDELIVERED CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

* COMPANY AND EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES ARE DISCUSSING PROPOSAL FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT RELATED TO PLEDGE * AMONG 668 PROJECTS THAT HAVE RESUMED CONSTRUCTION, 606 PROJECTS HAVE RESUMED TO NORMAL CONSTRUCTION LEVEL

* REMAINING 62 PROJECTS ARE IN PROCESS OF RESUMING TO NORMAL CONSTRUCTION LEVEL * MASS PRODUCTION OF NEW ENERGY VEHICLE ``HENGCHI 5'' OFFICIALLY STARTED ON 16 SEPTEMBER

* DURING PERIOD FROM JANUARY TO AUGUST THIS YEAR, GROUP HAD ACHIEVED CONTRACTED SALES AMOUNT OF RMB18.158 BILLION * HENGCHI 5 DELIVERY WILL OFFICIALLY COMMENCE IN OCTOBER 2022

* INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES IS ONGOING * COMPANY WILL ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF EVERGRANDE PROPERTIES SERVICES AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE

