Current situation extremely volatile but optimistic on India's growth potential, says H P Singhania

Stating that there is ''extreme volatility and uncertainty'' in the present environment, JK Paper Vice Chairman and Managing Director Harsh Pati Singhania on Wednesday said he is nevertheless very ''optimistic'' about the country's growth potential.

The whole intersection of human resources, technology and desire at the policy-making level is very favourable, Singhania said at the All India Management Association's (AIMA) National Management Convention.

However, he added there is extreme volatility in commodity prices, inflation and geopolitics.

''Even if you are in domestic business, it is bound to have an effect,'' he said, adding that navigating through the situation is a challenge for business leaders.

Moreover, because of the technology and complexity of today's world, companies need to have a very differently skilled and thinking workforce, whether it is managerial or at a lower level. Replying to a question on India's growth potential over the next five years, Singhania said, ''I am optimistic. India is unstoppable, it is a perfect storm.'' AIMA Chairman and Managing Director of CavinKare C K Ranganathan said this is a challenging time but is also opening new opportunities.

''Now technology is no more an enabler but an important strategic tool. It is very important that we should play it well,'' he added.

Now the CEOs are equipped with far more sharper and accurate data with predictive intelligence through artificial intelligence and there is no scope for emotionally betting on grey areas, he noted.

''The inflation is shooting up and war is happening. Oil prices are also going up but this is a common problem for my competitors also... What is more worrying is how rapid technological evolution is happening and if I do not catch up then become extinct...,'' he said.

There is a need to continuously carve out new strategies and keep ourselves abreast of all the changes, he added.

Ambuja Neotia Holdings Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia, who was also among the panellists, said post-COVID divide between the privileged class and others is growing significantly.

