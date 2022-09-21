Samsung rolls out Android 13 beta for Galaxy S21 lineup in US

South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy S22 series started receiving Android 13 (One UI 5) beta builds in the US early last month and now those builds are coming to Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to GSM Arena, the update was spotted by Reddit user u/DJStormXZ over on the r/GalaxyS21 sub-Reddit.

As per the OP (original poster), the beta builds are only eligible for unlocked models purchased in the US, but another commenter claimed they were able to install the beta update on a T-Mobile device. UK and Korean Samsung Galaxy S21 owners were able to download the beta update late last month (India more recently) and the US' beta build appears to be a slightly newer build, with the number G991UEU5ZVIA (for the S21). Reddit users speculate this may be a Beta 2 build of Android 13, reported GSM Arena.

If you are in the US and have any Samsung Galaxy S21 model, you can head to the Samsung Members app and swipe through the top banner image until you see one that mentions "One UI Beta program". As per GSM Arena, tap on the banner to enrol and pull the Android 13 beta ahead of the public release. Keep in mind that it may not be available to a carrier-locked Galaxy S21. (ANI)

