Left Menu

Russia is likely to take part in International Space Station until 2028 -RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-09-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 23:22 IST
Russia is likely to take part in International Space Station until 2028 -RIA
  • Country:
  • Russia

Yury Borisov, head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, said on Wednesday that Russia is highly likely to participate in the International Space Station (ISS) project until 2028, RIA news agency reported.

Russia has said it would be ready to extend a deal with the United States to share flights to the ISS beyond 2024 if the first three flights are successful.

The space station, which was launched in 1998, has been continuously occupied since November 2000 under an U.S.-Russian-led partnership that also includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global
4
Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment on moonlighting: Rishad Premji

Wipro found 300 staff working with rivals at same time; stand by my comment ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022