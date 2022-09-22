BT Group workers announce further strike action over pay dispute

About 40,000 British workers for telecoms company BT Group and its networking arm Openreach will hold a national strike over pay in October, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said on Wednesday.

Members of the union, including BT Group's 999 emergency call handlers, will hold a strike for four days in October: Oct. 6, Oct. 10, Oct. 20 and Oct. 24. The dispute centres on workers opposing the imposition by company of an "incredibly low flat-rate pay rise," the union said.

The company awarded a 1,500 pound-a-year ($1,697.55) rise in April, a 5% increase on average, and has said it won't be reopening its 2022 pay review. With inflation having topped 10% in July and projected by the Bank of England to exceed 13% next month, CWU says company's pay offer represents a "real terms pay cut."

The planned walkout adds to a wave of industrial action across industries ranging from rail to rubbish collection, as workers demand higher wages in the face of surging inflation. BT Group and Openreach did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. ($1 = 0.8836 pound)

