Britain to examine competition in cloud services
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 11:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's communications regulator said it would investigate the position of cloud "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue in the market, to assess the strength of competition.
It also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India asks Amazon to remove seatbelt alarm blockers in road safety push
Sony says Microsoft 'Call of Duty' offer 'inadequate'
Future Ready Applications hackathon launched for Microsoft customers and developers
Amazon takes down seatbelt alarm blockers in India as road safety risk scrutinised
Colombia Amazon deforestation rose in first half of the year