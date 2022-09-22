Britain to examine competition in cloud services

Britain's communications regulator said it would investigate the position of cloud "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue in the market, to assess the strength of competition.

It also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services like WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)