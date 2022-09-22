Motorola’s newly launched motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion go on sale starting September 22 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Featuring the world's first 200MP camera, the motorola edge 30 ultra along with the incredibly elegant powerhouse -motorola edge 30 fusion, goes on sale from midnight today exclusively at Flipkart, and leading retail stores • The motorola edge 30 ultra also comes with the fastest Qualcomm chipset – Snapdragon 8+ gen 1, 125W fast charging, 144Hz curved pOLED display, True 5G with 13 5G bands, moto strong box for enhanced security and a promise of 3 OS & 4 Security updates • The motorola edge 30 fusion –houses a powerful, flagship chipset - Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888+ 5G processor, in its slim, sleek and uber premium glass and metal design, making it the first of its kind • Priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 42,999 respectively, the motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period exclusive launch price of just Rs. 54,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively on Flipkart and leading retail stores starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September onwards • During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, customers with Axis and ICICI Bank cards can get additional discounts of up to Rs. 3,000* Motorola has once again raised the bar for the premium smartphones in India with the launch of its latest additions to the edge series, the motorola edge 30 ultra and the motorola edge 30 fusion. The two premium segment smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September 2022 onwards, at an incredible limited period launch price of just Rs.54,999 and Rs. 39,999 respectively, with an additional instant discount of Rs. 3000* exclusively during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale.

The motorola edge 30 ultra has an edge over the other premium segment smartphones, as it redefines what it means to be premium with its insane features and specifications. Starting with the most prominent of all, the world's first 200MP camera with OIS, Industry leading 50MP Ultrawide and Macro plus 12MP telephoto portrait camera and a 60MP selfie camera, the edge 30 ultra delivers the best picture quality in every scenario. Not just that, with Motorola's latest flagship, you can shoot 8K videos getting over 33 million pixels of resolution, the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today. Under the hood, the motorola edge 30 ultra fits Qualcom's premier processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, plus True 5G with 13 5G bands support.

Thanks to its 125W TurboPower charger, it makes it Motorola's fastest TurboPower charging ever, providing a day's charge in 7 minutes. The motorola edge 30 ultra falsoeatures a stunning 6.67" 144Hz 10-bit pOLED endless edge display that is nearly bezel-free combined with speakers supporting Dolby Atmos.

Going on sale along with the motorola edge 30 ultra is the motorola edge 30 fusion – the world's most elegant powerhouse with an impossibly thin, perfectly balanced design with symmetrically curved edges. The motorola edge 30 fusion features an incredibly powerful Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform processor. It also boasts an amazing 50MP high-resolution main camera sensor with OIS and true 5G connectivity with support for 13 5G bands.

The motorola edge 30 fusion features a 6.55'' borderless pOLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ and a remarkably smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. And to complement the amazing visuals, it also comes with two large stereo speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos. All this is powered by TurboPower™ 68W charging that gets you power for the day in just 10 minutes of charging.

Both motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion come with advanced security with ThinkShield for mobile along with moto strongbox – a physical chip on the smartphone that makes it one of the most secure android devices in the world. Plus, both devices also support the latest version of Motorola's incredibly powerful Ready For software that allows users to unleash the power of their smartphones to power interconnected devices and enjoy gaming, video calling, OTT content or work on extended terminals.

Availability and Pricing The motorola edge 30 ultra will be available in two colours, Interstellar Black, and Starlight White, and the motorola edge 30 fusion will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. Both smartphones will go on sale starting 00:00hrs, 22nd September onwards exclusively online on Flipkart and leading retail stores.

• motorola edge 30 ultra o Launch Price: Rs. 59,999 o Exclusive Launch Price (LIMITED PERIOD ONLY): Rs. 54,999 o Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price (Including Card Offers): Rs. 51,999* Know More on Flipkart • motorola edge 30 fusion o Launch Price: Rs. 42,999 o Exclusive Launch Price (LIMITED PERIOD ONLY): Rs. 39,999 o Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price (Including Card Offers): Rs. 36,999* Know More on Flipkart In addition to this, both the smartphones will also have additional exciting offers from Reliance Jio, mentioned below: • motorola edge 30 ultra – Benefits worth Rs. 14,699 o Cashback – Rs. 4,000 (40 recharge vouchers of Rs.100 each) o Partner Offers – Vouchers worth Rs. 10,699 • motorola edge 30 fusion – Benefits worth Rs. 7,699 o Cashback – Rs. 4,000 (40 recharge vouchers of Rs.100 each) o Partner Offers – Vouchers worth Rs. 3,699 For Jio Offer details, please visit: motorola edge 30 ultra motorola edge 30 fusion *Terms & Conditions Apply. Prices mentioned are including exclusive discounts and card offers available on select platforms and are subject to change.

Annexure motorola edge 30 ultra Operating System Android™ 12. Assured 3 OS upgrades to Android 13,14 & 15 + 4 Years of security Updates System Architecture / Processor Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform Memory (RAM) 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage (ROM) 128 built-in UFS 3.1 Host-Aware Performance Booster 2.0 Dimensions 161.76 x 73.5 x 8.39mm Weight 198.5g Display 6.67'' Endless Edge (Curved) Display with edge lighting, 144Hz, pOLED, 10-bit, 1250NITS, DCIP3, HDR10+, Corning gorilla glass 5 Battery 4610mAh Charging TurboPower™ 125W charging Up to 50W* wireless charging 10W wireless power sharing Get power for the day in just 7 minutes of charging.** Water Protection IP52 Bands [ROW] 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 (13 5G Bands) 4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66 3G: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: B2/3/5/8 [PRC] 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/34/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66 3G: B1/2/4/5/8 2G: B2/3/5/8 Rear Camera World's first 200MP - Samsung Sensor 1/1.22'' optical format f/1.9 aperture 0.64μm pixel size | Ultra Pixel Technology for 2.56μm Optical Image Stabilization Rear Camera 50MP Ultrawide angle (114° FOV) - Samsung Sensor Macro Vision f/2.2 aperture 0.64μm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.28μm Rear Camera 12MP Portrait (2x telephoto) – Sony Sensor f/1.6 aperture 1.22μm pixel size Video Capture Rear Main Camera: 8K UHD (30fps), 4K UHD (60/30fps), FHD (60/30fps) 4K UHD HDR10+ (30fps) Slow motion: FHD (960/320/120fps) Rear Ultra-wide/Macro Camera: FHD (30fps) Rear Portrait Camera: FHD (60/30fps) Front Camera 60MP f/2.2 aperture 0.61μm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.22μm Rear Camera Software Shooting modes: Ultra-Res, Pro (w/ Long Exposure), 360° Panorama, AR Stickers, Live Filter, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait (w/ HDR), Scan, Spot Color Artificial intelligence: Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens™ integration (not available in PRC), Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Auto Night Vision Other features: Burst shot, Timer, Assistive Grid, Watermark, Leveler, RAW photo output, Barcode scanner, Face Beauty, HDR, Active photos, Quick Capture (twist-twist) SIM Card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 5G) Single SIM (1 Nano SIM) Connectivity Type-C port (USB 3.1 compatible) 3 Carrier Aggregation 4X4 MIMO Compatible with digital headsets only DisplayPort 1.4 Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth® 5.2 Wi-Fi [ROW] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz | 5 GHz | 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi hotspot [PRC] Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz | 5 GHz Wi-Fi hotspot FM Radio No Speakers Dual stereo speakers Tuning by Dolby Atmos™ Linear x-axis vibration Microphones 2 microphones NFC [ROW] Yes [PRC] Yes Location Services GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo Sensors Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Magnetometer (compass) In-box accessories TurboPower™ 125W charger USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable Guides SIM tool Colors ROW = Interstellar Black, Starlight White My UX Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display, Edge Lights Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls Play: Gametime motorola edge 30 fusion Operating System Android™ 12, Assured 2 OS Upgrades (13 & 14) + 3 years of Security Updates System Architecture / Processor Snapdragon® 888+ 5G Memory (RAM) 8 GB LPDDR5 Storage (ROM) 128GB built-in | UFS 3.1 | Host-Aware Performance Booster 2.0 Dimensions 158.48 x 71.99 x 7.45mm Weight 175g Display 6.55'' Endless Edge (Curved) Display with edge lighting, 144Hz, pOLED, 10-bit, 1100NITS, DCIP3, HDR10+ Battery 4400mAh Charging TurboPower™ 68W charging Get power for the day in just 10 minutes of charging.* Water Protection IP52 Bands [ROW] | 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 | - 13 5G Bands 4G: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 | 3G: B1/2/4/5/8/19 | 2G: B2/3/5/8 [PRC] | 5G: n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/41/77/78 | 4G: B1/3/4/5/7/8/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41/42/43 | 3G: B1/2/5/8 | 3G-CDMA: BC0 | 2G: B2/3/5/8 Rear Camera 50MP 1/1.5'' optical format f/1.8 aperture 1.0μm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 2.0μm Omni-directional PDAF Optical Image Stabilization Rear Camera 13MP Ultrawide angle (120° FOV) Macro Vision f/2.2 aperture 1.12μm pixel size Rear Camera Depth Sensor Video Capture Rear Main Camera: 8K UHD (30fps), 4K UHD (60/30fps), FHD (60/30fps) Slow motion: FHD (960/240/120fps) Rear Ultra-wide/Macro Camera: 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (60/30fps) Front Camera 32MP AF f/2.45 aperture 0.8μm pixel size | Quad Pixel Technology for 1.6μm Rear Camera Software Shooting modes: , Ultra-Res, Pro (w/ Long Exposure), 360° Panorama, AR Stickers, Live Photo Filters, Live Video Filters, Dual Capture, Night Vision, Portrait (w/ HDR), Scan, Spot Color, Cutout Artificial intelligence: Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens™ integration (not available in PRC), Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Auto Night Vision Other features: Burst shot, Timer, Assistive Grid, Watermark, Leveler, RAW photo output, Barcode scanner, HDR, Active photos SIM Card Dual SIM (2 Nano SIMs, 5G + 5G) Single SIM (1 Nano SIM); Connectivity No & Type-C port (USB 3.1 compatible) Compatible with digital headsets only 3 Carrier Aggregation 4X4 MIMO Bluetooth Technology Bluetooth® 5.2 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 2.4 GHz | 5 GHz | 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi hotspot FM Radio No Speakers Dual stereo speakers Tuning by Dolby Atmos™ Coin motor vibration Microphones 2 microphones NFC Yes Location Services GPS, AGPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo Sensors Proximity, Ambient light, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, SAR sensor, Magnetometer (compass) In-box accessories TurboPower™ 68W charger USB Type-C cable, or USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable Guides SIM tool Colors Cosmic Grey Solar Gold My UX Personalize: Styles, Wallpapers, Layout Display: Peek Display, Attentive Display Gestures: Quick Capture, Fast Flashlight, Three-finger screenshot, Pick up to silence, Screenshot toolkit, Media controls Play: Gametime Legal, claims and disclaimers Topic Claims Disclaimers General Moto legal language Certain features, services and applications are network dependent and may not be available in all areas; additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. Contact your service provider for details. Use of this device is subject to the terms of your wireless service plan. This product meets applicable Radio Frequency Emission Exposure Guidelines.

Accessories individually labeled.

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC.

motorola edge 30 ultra is designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

Trademarks & attributions When these technologies are mentioned in copy: Qualcomm Snapdragon Bluetooth USB-C or USB Type-C Wi-Fi ThinkShield Google Photos Google Maps Google Assistant Gmail Android Dolby or Dolby Atmos ...Add the appropriate statement before the sentence "All other trademarks…" in the general legal language above.

Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.

BLUETOOTH is a trademark of Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG).

USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum.

Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. ThinkShield is a trademark of Lenovo.

Google and [insert product] are trademarks of Google LLC.

Dolby and Dolby Atmos are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Motorola's newly launched motorola edge 30 ultra and motorola edge 30 fusion go on sale starting 00:00hrs, September 22 exclusively during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale

