Left Menu

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites today

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Canaveral | Updated: 25-09-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2022 12:54 IST
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites today
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)
  • Country:
  • United States

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX will be launching today a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The company's Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites will lift off Saturday at 7:32 p.m. ET (23:32 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world. Available on all seven continents, the Starlink satellite internet service is currently serving 40 countries around the world.

Update

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched 52 Starlink satellites to orbit and its first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship. This was the fourth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster.

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022