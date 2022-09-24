(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites today

Elon Musk-owned SpaceX will be launching today a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit. The company's Falcon 9 rocket carrying 52 Starlink satellites will lift off Saturday at 7:32 p.m. ET (23:32 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22 and two Starlink missions. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Starlink is a constellation of internet satellites providing high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the world. Available on all seven continents, the Starlink satellite internet service is currently serving 40 countries around the world.

Targeting Saturday, September 24 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/h9ZkIEqx2j — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 23, 2022

Update

SpaceX's Falcon 9 has successfully launched 52 Starlink satellites to orbit and its first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship. This was the fourth launch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster.