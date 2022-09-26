Samsung India and Axis Bank launch co-branded credit card; 10% cashback round the year

Samsung India and Axis Bank on Monday announced the launch of an exclusive co-branded credit card, powered by Visa. The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will offer 10% cashback across all Samsung products and services round the year.

Samsung said that the 10% cashback offer via Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card will be over and above existing Samsung offers, on both EMI and non-EMI transactions.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, powered by Visa, is our next big India-specific innovation that will change the way our customers buy Samsung products and spend on services through a series of industry-leading features. We're excited to be able to put the control into our consumers' hands," said Ken Kang, President and CEO, Samsung South-West Asia.

The 10% cashback offer will be available when Samsung consumers purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties. It will be applicable across offline channels selling Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces, as well as online on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App and Flipkart, and at authorized Samsung Service Centers.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card has two variants:

Visa Signature : With an annual fee of Rs 500 + taxes, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500

: With an annual fee of Rs 500 + taxes, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500 Visa Infinite: With an annual fee of Rs 5000 + taxes, cardholders can avail up to Rs 20000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5000.

Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth Rs 500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth Rs 6000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

You can apply for the card through the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website: www.samsung.com/in/samsung-card the company's ecosystem of apps (Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members) and Axis Bank channels.