Death toll rises to 13 in Russian school shooting - TASS
Reuters | Izhevsk | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
At least 13 people have died in a school shooting in the Russian city of Izhevsk, the TASS news agency quoted Russia's Investigative Committee as saying on Monday.
Investigators previously said a gunman had killed nine, including five children, at the school before committing suicide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Investigative Committee
- TASS
- Russian
- Russia