UK could fine TikTok $29 mln for failing to protect children's privacy

Britain could fine TikTok 27 million pounds ($28.91 million) following an investigation that found that it may have breached UK's data protection law, failing to protect children's privacy when using the social media platform.

The Information Commissioner's Office has issued TikTok and TikTok Information Technologies UK Ltd with a "notice of intent", the regulator said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9339 pounds)

Also Read: Charles to make first Parliament address as Britain's King

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)