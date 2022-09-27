STL divests IDS as a part of its ongoing portfolio realignment

STL [NSE: STLTECH] one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced its divestment of Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS), UK, as a part of its consolidated strategy to focus on its core business segments of optical solutions and global services. With a strategic intent to play to its core, STL will sell its equity in IDS to Hexatronic Group AB, for initial consideration and an earn-out upside. Over the past few years, IDS has been operating in certain niche areas of the data-center market, primarily inside-data-center connectivity and containment solutions. This move will help IDS achieve future success and enable STL to strengthen its core business and balance sheet. Going forward, STL will continue to evaluate non-core assets and take prudent decisions to re-balance its portfolio and optimize capital allocation. Commenting on this development, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL said, ''As we take our company towards focused growth in this decade of network creation, our efforts and capital allocation will be fully aligned towards optical and global services businesses. We will continue to calibrate and realign our portfolio to enhance profitability, increase shareholder value, and drive toward our purpose of transforming billions of lives. We are proud of the value that we have co-created with IDS and wish them the best for the future.'' About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers.

