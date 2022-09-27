Left Menu

DRDO conducts successful test flight of VSHORADS missile

VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System RCS and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests, the ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:50 IST
DRDO conducts successful test flight of VSHORADS missile
  • Country:
  • India

The DRDO on Tuesday successfully flight tested the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The VSHORADS is an air defence system designed and developed indigenously by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

''The DRDO conducted two successful test flight of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile on September 27 from a ground based portable launcher at the integrated test range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha,'' the defence ministry said in a statement. ''VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturized Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which have been successfully proven during the tests,'' the ministry said. ''The missile, meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor,'' the ministry said on the Man Portable Air Defence System. The design of the missile including launcher has been optimised to ensure easy portability. ''Both the flight tests have completely met the mission objectives,'' the ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners and said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022