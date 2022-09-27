Left Menu

Battery manufacturers get more time to comply with additional safety norms

Similarly, Pure EV recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance and EPluto 7G models.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:19 IST
Battery manufacturers get more time to comply with additional safety norms
  • Country:
  • India

The government has deferred the implementation of additional provisions in the battery safety standards, which were to begin from October 1, to give manufacturers more time to comply with new norms, according to an official statement.

The statement said now additional provisions in the battery safety standards will be implemented in two phases -- first phase from December 1, 2022 and second phase from March 31, 2023.

Concerned over cases of fire incidents observed in electric two-wheelers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on September 1 introduced additional safety provisions in the battery safety standards, which were to come into effect from October 1.

The amendments include additional safety requirements related to battery cells, on-board charger, design of battery pack, and thermal propagation due to internal cell short-circuit leading to fire.

''To strengthen the safety parameters for the testing of the batteries used in electric vehicles, Amendment-2, which was effective from 1st October 2022, was issued to both the Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-156 and AIS-038.

''For the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to be better equipped to comply/implement the provisions prescribed under the standards AIS-156 and AIS 038, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to implement the Amendment 3 of the said AIS in two phases,'' the MoRTH said in a statement.

In April this year, cases of electric two-wheelers of manufacturers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV catching fire were reported. It prompted the government to form a probe panel.

The MoRTH had constituted an expert committee, chaired by ARCl Hyderabad director Tata Narsingh Rao, with Centre for Fire, Explosive & Environment Safety (CFEES) scientist M K Jain, Indian Institute of Science principal research scientist Subba Reddy and IIT Madras professor Devendra Jalihal as members, to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.

Taking the EV fire accidents into consideration, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari in April warned companies of penalties, if they were found to be negligent, and said they would be ordered to recall the defective vehicles.

Subsequently, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers. Okinawa also announced the recall of 3,215 units of its Praise Pro electric scooter to fix any issue related to batteries. Similarly, Pure EV recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022