Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 22:05 IST
First partial results from voting inside Russia show over 96% in favour of occupied Ukraine regions joining Russia - RIA

First partial results from votes cast inside Russia on whether four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine should be incorporated into Russia showed overwhelming majorities in favour, state news agency RIA said on Tuesday, after so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West have denounced as a sham.

