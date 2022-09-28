Left Menu

U.S. Capitol attack probe committee postpone Wednesday hearing.

In a statement on Tuesday, the panel's Democratic chairperson, Bennie Thompson, and Republican vice chairperson, Liz Cheney, did not announce a new date for the hearing. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," Thompson and Cheney said in a statement.

U.S. Capitol attack probe committee postpone Wednesday hearing.

(Updates with confirmation) Sept 27 (Reuters) -

Leaders of the U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said the panel had postponed a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, citing the threat to the state of Florida by a major hurricane. In a statement on Tuesday, the panel's Democratic chairperson, Bennie Thompson, and Republican vice chairperson, Liz Cheney, did not announce a new date for the hearing.

"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," Thompson and Cheney said in a statement.

