U.S. Capitol attack probe committee postpone Wednesday hearing.
In a statement on Tuesday, the panel's Democratic chairperson, Bennie Thompson, and Republican vice chairperson, Liz Cheney, did not announce a new date for the hearing. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," Thompson and Cheney said in a statement.
"In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings," Thompson and Cheney said in a statement.
