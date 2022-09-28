Left Menu

Soccer-Ghana warm up for World Cup with win over Nicaragua

Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha.

Reuters | Lorca | Updated: 28-09-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 01:42 IST
World Cup qualifiers Ghana made heavy work of beating Nicaragua 1-0 in a friendly on Tuesday as they continued their preparations for November’s tournament in Qatar. Teenager Issahaku Fatawu netted the only goal of the game 10 minutes before halftime in Lorca, in south-eastern Spain, with a rasping left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

Yet the Africans, who will take on Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H at the World Cup finals, wasted a plethora of chances in an unconvincing performance against the central American nation, who are 79 places behind them in the FIFA rankings. Ghana will have one more friendly before the World Cup, against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 17, one week before their opening game against Portugal in Doha. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

