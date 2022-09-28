U.S. preparing new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine -U.S. officials

The United States is preparing a new $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine's battle with Russia that will be announced soon, U.S. officials said on Tuesday as Washington awaits the outcome of what it calls "sham" referendums in Ukraine.

The package will be the latest installment in weaponry for Ukraine as it fights Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

