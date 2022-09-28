Left Menu

General Atomics enters into strategic partner with Indian startup for next gen computer chips

In a boost to the Make in India initiative, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has announced a strategic partnership with an Indian start-up company that develops next generation computer chips, integrated circuits and other semiconductor technologies.General Atomics Aeronautical Systems GA-ASI is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with 3rdiTech, said Dr Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.Semiconductors are going to be the defining technology of this era.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:02 IST
General Atomics enters into strategic partner with Indian startup for next gen computer chips
  • Country:
  • United States

In a boost to the 'Make in India' initiative, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems has announced a strategic partnership with an Indian start-up company that develops next generation computer chips, integrated circuits and other semiconductor technologies.

“General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with 3rdiTech,” said Dr Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics Global Corporation.

“Semiconductors are going to be the defining technology of this era. The team and capability being developed at 3rdiTech are representative of the new India under Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s leadership,” he said on Tuesday.

Lall said GA-ASI will work with 3rdiTech, one of the inaugural winners of the Indian Ministry of Defence’s flagship iDEX Programme, to transition this cutting-edge capability onto some of India’s platforms.

“General Atomics is committed to supporting Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar India, and partnerships like these are a big step in the right direction,” Lall said.

In the spirit of increasing technology cooperation between India and the US, the companies will now work to co-develop state-of-the-art products for the Indian and global market, said the media release.

GA-ASI has been working closely with the team at 3rdiTech since 2021.

This announcement comes as the two companies are beginning to co-design and co-develop products.

This represents a large shift from today’s landscape that is dominated by Technology Transfer from the US to Indian companies, the media release said, adding that GA-ASI’s collaboration with 3rdiTech paves the way for products designed and developed in India to make it to the global supply chain.

In April, the US Trade Representative said in a report that initiatives such as ''Make in India'' and ''Atmanirbhar Bharat'' seek to increase India's self-sufficiency by promoting domestic industry and reducing reliance on imported goods, observing that American exporters encounter ''significant'' tariff and non-tariff barriers in the country.

GA-ASI, an affiliate of General Atomics, is the world leader in unmanned aerial systems. They invent and pioneer modern solutions for military, security, governance, environmental operations and more. They support customers with the greatest medium-altitude and small unmanned aircraft systems, and cutting-edge mission payload and exploitation technologies, according to the information on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022