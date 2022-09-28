Intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India two times higher than their UK and US counterparts: Ericsson study

The intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than their counterparts in markets like the UK and US where the next-gen cellular network has already been launched, according to a new report by Ericsson.

The report on the "Promise of 5G" in India was carried out by Ericsson ConsumerLab in the second quarter of 2022 and it reflects the views of 300 million daily smartphone users in urban India.

Here are the key highlights of the report:

According to the Ericsson study, consumer 5G readiness is high in India. More than 100 million users with 5G-ready smartphones wish to upgrade to a 5G subscription in 2023 while more than half of them are open to upgrading to a higher data tier plan in the next 12 months.

Next up, the study reveals that 5G network superiority could emerge as a driver for consumer loyalty with 59 percent of smartphone users intending to upgrade to 5G in the first 12 months.

Out of these, 36 percent plan to churn to the best 5G provider when it is available.

Users are even willing to pay a 45-percent premium for plan bundled with novel experiences provided their expectations are met.

The next-gen cellular network will also improve network satisfaction in India, especially for gamers. According to the study:

7 in 10 of current smartphone users are looking forward to enhanced video streaming quality once they switch to 5G.

5G will trigger an increase in consumption of new format high-resolution video streaming and cloud gaming.

Further, the Ericsson report highlights the top 10 services that Indian consumers wish for on their 5G plans. These include:

Health and Fitness

360-degree live video streaming

cloud gaming

5G TV Package

Virtual meeting space

immersive education

best-seat event experience

interactive calling

location-based AR shopping

VR Shopping

In parallel, Ericsson today introduced ultra-lightweight Massive MIMO 32T32R radios as the best fit for India's needs – AIR 3219 and AIR 3268 (Antenna Integrated Radio). These energy-efficient 5G radios come with coverage-enhancing features such as Uplink Booster that make them very relevant for a densely populated country like India.

These Ericsson radios, which will be produced in India, can be easily installed on towers, rooftops, poles, and walls, thanks to their lightweight design.