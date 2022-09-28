Left Menu

Denmark's Geological Survey recorded seismic shakings resembling blasts

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Denmark

Two seismic shakings resembling blasts rather than those recorded from earthquakes were recorded on Monday at seismographic stations in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, Denmark's Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

The first shaking happened at 0003 GMT measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale, while the other at 1703 GMT measured 2.1 on the Richter scale, it said in a statement.

