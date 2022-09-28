Crowd Control Esports organises India’s first LAN Pokemon Unite Tournament under their exclusive IP- ‘AAYO PokeCon’ for esports enthusiasts

CCE has organized more than 25 esports tournaments and events across genres in the last 2 years. With over 100 teams fighting for final league and a prizepool of INR 10,00,000 on the line, this is going to be their largest and most prestigious event till date with participants coming from across India. New Delhi, 28th September 2022: Crowd Control Esports (CCE),has recently announced ‘AAYO PokeCon’, India’s First LAN Pokemon Unite Tournament, something to cheer for the Indian Pokemon Unite Community.Through this, the brand has also launched its latest IP- ‘AAYO’ which will mark all their future conventions in the coming years.

It is first of its kind 3rd party LAN event for Pokemon Unite across the globe. (Pokemon Unite was launched last year on mobile in September 2021) and since its debut, apart from PokeCon, the only other LAN of this scale is the Pokemon Unite World's where India was also a participant. It's also unique, because it's a one of a kind esports festival, where the focus is not just on competition but also on celebration and creation.Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play Multiplayer Online Battle Arena game released for Nintendo Switch and Mobile devices. Reportedly, the game has been downloaded more than 70 million times across all platforms globally as of April 2022 and continues to grow.

AAYO PokeCon, is attracting a lot of attention as it is expected to be India's largest esports festival because of the sheer footfall that is expected and the theme, where the company is presenting esports as an experience and what are the different aspects of it. The date of finale (online) is 15th – 16th October, 2022, while date of finale (Event-LAN) is 21st -23rd October, 2022. The tickets for the same are going live from 27th September, 2022.

Speaking on the subject, Peeyush Kumar, Founder and CEO- Crowd Control Esports said, “The Indian esports fraternity is ready and CCE aims to disrupt the esports space by bringing forth different format of games which will tests one’s skillset and abilities on various levels. We also very proud to mention that it’s also a first-ever LAN for a mobile MOBA. Prior to this India has only witnessed LAN events for games like PUBG, BGMI and FreeFire.AAYO PokeCon is already being dubbed as the biggest third- party event in the history of the Indian MOBA community. Our aim in the next 3 years is to completely change the Indian esports landscape and make it at par with International esports standards”.

The teams participating in the AAYO PokeCon are- S8Ul, Revenant Esports, True Rippers, Team Lagaan, Bichoo Gang, Enigma Gaming, Chemin Esports, God’s Reign to name a few. Also, this tournament offers the largest prizepool ever for a mobile MOBA in India of Rs. 10,00,000 for finale. CCE is third party to the game Pokemon Unite and has the permission to organize the ‘AAYO PokeCon’by The Pokemon Company International. AAYO PokeCon also has interesting offerings for those who are NFT collectors, a cosplay artist or a fanart creator as there are activities like Cosplay, Metaverse, NFT shows, Anime, Comics and much more. This will be the first ever for an esports event where the tickets can be purchased via NFTs. The 45 days event will see over 100 teams battling to grab 8 slots for the league stage at Gaur Stadium, Noida (UP) (the first Esports stadium in India).

If one wants to view this can do so by purchasing their tickets via Ticketing Site: https://voax.co/brand#pokecon About Crowd Control Esports CCE is a relatively new player in the esports arena which was founded in the year 2020 and has fast caught up the esports ladder in India. The company has 3 pillars of existence via- Esports- which conducts esports events and activities; Studios- to conduct live streaming of matches and; Khel Shaala- where they identify, nurture and train talent in the space. The organisation has also conducted various events and Ips across multiple titles including DotA2, League of Legends, Valorant and BGMI. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

