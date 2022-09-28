OnePlus Nord 2 gets September 2022 security patch

The OnePlus Nord 2 has started receiving a new OxygenOS update that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to September 2022. The latest update, OxygenOS 12 C.10, also fixes an issue causing the front camera to turn off during video calls in some scenarios.

Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

System

Integrates the September 2022 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Other

Fixes an issue where the front camera might turn off during video calls in some scenarios.

The update is rolling out in various regions including India, Europe and Global. As usual, the OTA is rolling out in stages, which means a limited number of users will receive it today and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

If you haven't received the update notification yet, you can check for it manually by heading to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The handset boasts a triple camera setup that houses a main 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with f/1.88 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), assisted by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with EIS support and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor on the front.

Nord 2 packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology. Connectivity features onboard the handset include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax; Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/NavIC and USB Type-C port.

You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication.