Sony Expands its Wireless Speaker X-Series Range with 3 New Models that Let you LIVE LIFE LOUD

Sony India today added to its impressive portable speaker range with three new models - the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200. These speakers are packed full of high-quality, expansive sound, powerful sound pressure, and deep, punchy bass, all while being easy to carry so you can share the joy no matter where you are. ​The X-Balanced Speaker Unit that enhances sound quality and power The SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200 are designed with Sony's unique X-Balanced Speaker Unit that enhances sound quality and power. Unlike the circular diaphragm in a conventional speaker unit, the new X-Series wireless speakers feature a non-circular diaphragm that maximizes the area of speaker diaphragm, increasing sound pressure for more punchy bass. It also reduces the driver excursion while maintaining the same sound pressure. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit with a non-circular diaphragm achieves high sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper, and more immersive listening experience. The newly designed speaker system allows emphasis on mid and low-frequency sound while reducing amplitude in same sound pressure level. ​The Live Sound Mode allows users to reproduce realistic and 3-dimensional sound With new wireless speakers, Sony is making it easier for consumers to reproduce the experience of listening to live music by having - The Live Sound Mode. The feature recreates the unique atmosphere for live music experiences. The DSP technology keeps the solid primary sound while spreading the ambient element to create a realistic 3-dimensional sound. The speaker is also angled vertically to serve a wider area and Sony unique Line-Shaper Diffuser technology creates line source and spreads it more equally. Experience deep, punchy Mega bass sound MEGA BASS is another unique feature from Sony that gives the bass a boost. By turning ON Mega Bass, you can readily dial up the bass to get a deep and punchy bass sound. The SRS-XG300 lets users enjoy deep, club-like bass and clear high-frequency audio with the help of an integrated front tweeter and MEGA BASS features. Thanks to LIVE SOUND(i), the SRS-XG300 allows you to recreate that unique atmosphere and re-live your favorite live performances over and over. The Lighting with "Ambient Illumination" produces stylish yet subtle synchronization with music beats for a party or daily use The "Ambient Illumination" feature lets you add color to your party or listening experience to create a modern, stylish, and chic impression. The lighting synchronizes with music beats and fits any lifestyle. Whether it is party or daily use, the ambient illumination keeps pace and can be set to your mood using the Sony | Music Center app. The retractable handle allows it to be carried anywhere Don't let their form factor and design fool you, all three speakers from Sony are designed with portability in mind. The SRS-XG300 is designed to be used wherever you are with a retractable handle making it easy to carry around. With the handle retracted down, the speaker elegantly matches any interior. The X-Series wireless speakers come With IP67 rating, designed to withstand water and dust at beach or at park The Sony SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, and SRS-XE200 are not only designed to deliver powerful sound but are also built to last. They come with IP67(ii) rating, so you don't need to worry about water and dust making them ideal for any environment. Whether you're on a sandy beach or spending day to night by the pool, you can keep blasting your favourite songs. The SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 can also withstand the inevitable knocks, bumps and scrapes that come with everyday use thanks to extensive shock testing(iii). Long battery life of 25 hours allows to enjoy your party Once fully charged, the Sony SRS-XG300 can last for up to 25-hours(iv) while moving to the music. The SRS-XE300 offers 24-hours(v) of play, while the SRS-XE200 offers 16-hours(vi) of play. The long battery life of all the three speakers allows users to enjoy their party without having to worry about charging their speaker. All the three speakers from Sony also support quick charging so when you are short on time, you don't go without enough battery on your speaker. With 10 minutes quick charge, you can get 70 minutes of play with these new speakers. The SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 also offer Ambient Noise Sensing. Sony's unique mic sensing technology that analyses ambient noise that helps you save battery when used outside(vii). With USB Type-C port for charging, effortlessly charge your Sony X-Series wireless speakers All the three speakers also come with USB Type-C port for charging, so you don't have to worry about finding the right cable to charge your device. The speakers allow for effortless charging experience while also offering a complete user experience. Get things booming with Party Connect and Stereo Pair All three speakers come with Party Connect, so you can combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers(viii) with BLUETOOTH® technology and sync your music for an epically powerful sound. With Stereo Pair you can connect two speakers wirelessly for a superb stereo sound. Both features are activated in the Sony | Music Center app. Sustainability matters Sony designs their products to not only be stylish but also with the environment in mind. Recycled plastic developed especially for Sony is used in internal parts of the SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200(ix). This development has required many years of research and design to ensure that the sustainable materials meet Sony's strict audio requirements. By using recycled paper for the individual packaging, including the tray, each of the three models comprise of no more than 5% plastic materials(x). Price and Availability The SRS-XG300 wireless speakers will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from 25th August 2022 onwards. SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 will be available from 10th September 2022 and 30th September 2022 respectively. Model Best Buy (in Rs.) Availability Date SRS-XG300 26,990/- 25th August 2022 onwards SRS-XE300 19,990/- 10th September 2022 onwards SRS-XE200 12,990/- 30th September 2022 onwards About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services. (i) Can set from Sony Music Centre app.

(ii) Waterproof is effective only when the cap is closed. Not guaranteed for all situations.

(iii) Up to 1.2m high. This doesn't guarantee no damage, no breakdown, no waterproof and dustproof performance in all conditions.

(iv) When MEGA BASS on, the volume level is set to 24, and lighting is off. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

(v) When STAMINA on, and the volume level is set to 34. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

(vi) When STAMINA on, and the volume level is set to 31. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

(vii) Compared with the case without using Ambient Noise Sensing technology, it realizes 1 hour longer battery life at maximum when the volume level is set to the maximum.

(viii) Only compatible between SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23, SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, SRS-XG500, SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300, SRS-XE200 and LSPX-S3. Products compatible with the Wireless Party Chain function are not applicable for connection.

(ix) Recycled plastic may not be used for the part depending on the time of production.

(x) Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

