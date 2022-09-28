Left Menu

Russia demands Apple explain after VK removed from App Store

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:13 IST
Russia demands Apple explain after VK removed from App Store
Russia on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple after applications operated by the Russian tech firm VK were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store.

The communications regulator Roskomnadzor in a statement said the restrictions were discriminatory and violated Russian internet users' right to free information and communications.

VK operates the Russian social media platform VKontakte, akin to Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

