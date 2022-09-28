Russia demands Apple explain after VK removed from App Store
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple after applications operated by the Russian tech firm VK were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store.
The communications regulator Roskomnadzor in a statement said the restrictions were discriminatory and violated Russian internet users' right to free information and communications.
VK operates the Russian social media platform VKontakte, akin to Facebook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After risky journey, migrant and his dog say goodbye at U.S. border
Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks creep higher as focus turns to U.S. inflation data
FOREX-Dollar steadies as eyes turn to U.S. inflation data
Mexico eyes possible energy dispute fix, welcomes new U.S. 'tone'