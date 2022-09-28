Nord Stream leaks likely due to sabotage, Edison CEO says

It is very unlikely that gas pipelines like Nord Stream can break down accidentally, Edison Chief Executive Nicola Monti said on Wednesday, adding that it was easy to believe the issues was caused by sabotage.

"These type of pipelines are constantly monitored to prevent corrosion so it is very unlikely that they break down accidentally," Monti said on the sidelines of a business conference in Milan.

