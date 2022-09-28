Left Menu

Nord Stream leaks likely due to sabotage, Edison CEO says

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-09-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:24 IST
Nicola Monti
  • Country:
  • Italy

It is very unlikely that gas pipelines like Nord Stream can break down accidentally, Edison Chief Executive Nicola Monti said on Wednesday, adding that it was easy to believe the issues was caused by sabotage.

"These type of pipelines are constantly monitored to prevent corrosion so it is very unlikely that they break down accidentally," Monti said on the sidelines of a business conference in Milan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

