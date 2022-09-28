Lifestyle's new festive campaign inspires one to groove in style

Lifestyle – one of India's most loved fashion destinations, launches its new campaign 'Glam up & Style up', with an aim to encourage all fashion lovers to elevate their style with the brand's latest collection ahead of the seasonal celebrations.

Lifestyle launches the campaign with two quick, snappy, and fun 15-second digital-only films conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore. Both films showcase the stylish range of season must-haves available at Lifestyle with a high celebratory vibe, almost like the trending reels made by fashion influencers around the world.

Lifestyle is one of the few brands that has taken a step forward by designing a campaign film with a jump-cut style video. Inspired by reel format, the brand intends to leverage the current trending format of a short-form social video as a new way of engaging with its customers. Each of the two films feature 4 stylish ensembles from Lifestyle's latest range with the transitions choreographed in easy and fun dance moves. The original upbeat background track of the film adds to the vibe, urging everyone to groove in style this festive season.

The brand intends to amplify the campaign through multiple celeb and fashion influencers grooving to the peppy track from the film and recreating the video in their own style. With the launch of this campaign, Lifestyle intends to highlight the importance of having fun while shoppers explore their options at Lifestyle, becoming the brand of choice this festive season.

Link to the videos: https://youtube.com/shorts/xf9TG-S0epE https://youtube.com/shorts/eJa5E0zQ1Tk Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice-President and Head, Marketing, Lifestyle, says, ''We are delighted that this festive season our customers will discover Lifestyle's on-trend styles through an entertaining film, to flag off a series of celebrations. This is the first time that the brand has taken inspiration from a trending social media video format to break the festive clutter and engage with its shoppers in a fun and unique way. We are very excited and invite all our shoppers this season to not just style but groove in style with Lifestyle.'' Ms. Priya Shivakumar, Sr. National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, says - ''We have all looked at reels and enjoyed the seamless transitions, the synchronized steps, the high energy. It's that scrolling through-your-phone-and-stumbling-upon-that-reel-you-just-can't-skip moment we were looking to recreate through the lens of a brand with style at its heart. Lifestyle's eye-catching new collection also unveils its range of exciting festive looks. With music you want to dance to and clothes you want to reel, Lifestyle looks to make you sway to its beats and recreate your own reel moment, giving yourself many ways to glam up and give yourself a style upgrade.'' Credentials: Agency: Wunderman Thompson, Bangalore Senior National Creative Director: Priya Shivakumar Senior VP & Managing Partner: Kundan Joshee Creative Team: Ajay Menon, Anindita Das VP & Exec. Business Director: Tiraz Balaporia Account Management: Sandeep Mathummal, Lekshmi Narayanan Production: Entourage Director: Ishaan Nair Music Composer: Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta (The duo recently composed the music for the film Gehraiyaan)

