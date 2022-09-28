70 pc of enterprises to make highest investment in 5G in next 3 years: Report

As many as 70 per cent of enterprises surveyed are expected to make highest investment in 5G in the next three years as compared to other emerging technologies, a report by EY said on Wednesday.

Smart manufacturing, immersive content and cloud gaming will be the top 5G use cases, it said.

The report surveyed Indian enterprises on their 5G priorities and challenges. The survey was conducted with 56 Indian enterprises across eight industries -- automotive and transportation, consumer products, energy, mining and utilities, financial services, government and public sector, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. The primary functional roles of survey respondents were IT/telecom, marketing, product and platform development, and operations.

About ''70 per cent of enterprises in India are expected to make the highest investment in 5G as compared to other emerging technologies such as quantum computing, edge computing, analytics and AI (Artificial Intelligence), and blockchain in the next three years,'' the EY report said.

Half of the enterprises surveyed, however, said that they have limited clarity on 5G policy and regulations.

''As 5G increases the number of endpoints and use cases, the risks of cyber attacks and data breaches are paramount for enterprises in India,'' it said.

The report highlights the significance of redefining cyber security strategies as vulnerabilities get heightened by the distributed and virtualised nature of 5G networks.

